Holidays for Doctors, Medical Staff Cancelled due to India - Pakistan War Tension

The Telangana government has cancelled the leaves of employees across all departments providing emergency services in the state, following the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. This decision comes after the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan at midnight on Tuesday. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy convened a review meeting with senior officials at the Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) on Wednesday to assess the state's preparedness.

As part of the emergency measures, the Medical Council has cancelled leaves for doctors and staff working in district, regional, and social hospitals. Authorities have also instructed officials to conduct emergency drills to ensure readiness in case of a critical situation. In addition, the government has ordered improvements to oxygen supply facilities and other medical support systems to better handle emergencies.

To further ensure smooth operations, the government has instructed ministers and officials to cancel all foreign trips and remain available in Hyderabad. These steps have been taken to ensure quick decision-making and coordination if the situation escalates.