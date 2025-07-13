Liquor Shops Closed on July 14 in Hyderabad For This Reason

Liquor Shops in parts of Hyderabad, Telangana are closed on July 14, 2025 i.e Monday. This is due to auspicious Sree Ujjaini Mahankali Jathara festival which is taking place. During this time, all wine shops in certain parts of the city will remain closed. These include Gandhinagar, Chilkalguda, Lallaguda, Warasiguda, Begumpet, Gopalapuram, Tukaramgate, Marredpally, Mahankali, Ramgopalpet, and Monda Market.

Notably, the Hyderabad City Police have announced a two-day liquor ban from 6 AM on July 13 to 6 AM on July 15, 2025. So, the wine shops remain shut on Monday i.e July 14. The wine shops will be reopened on July 15th.

Earlier, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand issued a notification stating that the 48-hour ban will be enforced in areas under 11 police stations.

The ban aims to ensure that the festival is celebrated peacefully and without any disturbances. The police have requested the public to follow the rules and cooperate during this period.