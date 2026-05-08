Heavy Rains Alert in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for Next 3 Days

Even as the summer season continues across the Telugu states, several districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are witnessing widespread rainfall and cloudy weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the rain activity is likely to intensify over the next two to three days due to the impact of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

Weather officials say the ongoing showers are expected to bring relief from the scorching temperatures that have troubled people in recent weeks. Along with rainfall, temperatures in many areas are likely to drop noticeably.

Rainfall Activity In Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) stated on May 8 that moderate to heavy rains are expected in multiple districts across the state. Coastal and Rayalaseema regions are likely to experience thunderstorms along with gusty winds in some places.

Districts that may receive rainfall include Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Kadapa, Sri Sathya Sai, Chittoor, and Tirupati.

Officials have also warned that isolated areas could witness heavy downpours, leading to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in low-lying regions.

Lightning Warning Issued

The APSDMA has issued a lightning alert for several mandals in the state. Areas in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, including K. Veerhi, Gurtedu, and Munchingiputtu mandals, are considered vulnerable to lightning strikes during thunderstorms.

Similarly, Chinturu, Kunavaram, and Vararamachandrapuram mandals in the Polavaram region, along with Velerupadu mandal in Eluru district, are also under caution.

Authorities have advised farmers, daily wage workers, and cattle rearers to remain alert and avoid standing under trees or open fields during thunderstorms.

Telangana To See Cooler Temperatures

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecast a fall in temperatures across Telangana over the next few days as rainfall activity increases. Maximum temperatures are expected to decrease by around 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rain are likely in districts such as Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Mahbubnagar.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for several districts, warning of strong winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph. According to officials, rain activity is likely to continue throughout the week.

Residents in both states have been advised to stay updated with weather alerts and take necessary precautions during thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

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