Hanamkonda Court Grants Relief to Bandi Sanjay in SSC Question Paper Leak Case

Warangal: Giving relief to Karimnagar MP and Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the Hanamkonda court on Thursday dismissed the petition against Bandi’s bail cancellation in the question paper leakage case.

The fourth Munsiff Magistrate court heard the petition filed by the special public prosecutor seeking the cancellation of Bandi Sanjay’s bail in the case. In his plea, the special public prosecutor had submitted that Karimnagar MP was not cooperating with the investigators in the SSC examination question paper leakage case.

The special public prosecutor told the court that the BJP leader violated the instructions given at the time of granting bail. However, the court disagreed with him and dismissed the petition against the BJP parliamentarian.

Also Read: SCR to Run Summer Special Trains Between Narsapur–Bengaluru in May

