Gold Rate in Hyderabad Today 12 March 2026: 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Prices

Gold and silver prices in Hyderabad continued to remain high on Thursday, 12 March 2026, with bullion rates staying close to their recent peak levels. Strong domestic demand and ongoing global economic uncertainty have kept precious metals in the spotlight among both jewellery buyers and investors.

In Hyderabad, gold prices generally move in line with national bullion market trends. However, the final price that customers pay at jewellery stores may vary slightly because of factors such as making charges, GST, and individual jeweller pricing policies. Silver prices have also remained firm in the city and are currently trading near the upper range seen in recent weeks.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Today (12 March 2026)

According to the latest market updates, gold prices in Hyderabad on Thursday are approximately:

24-carat gold: ₹16,332 per gram

22-carat gold: ₹14,971 per gram

18-carat gold: ₹12,249 per gram

These figures represent the base bullion rate in the city. The total price for jewellery may be higher depending on design costs, wastage charges and taxes applied by the retailer.

Silver Price in Hyderabad Today

Silver also remained strong in Hyderabad’s bullion market. The latest rates recorded on Thursday are:

Silver price per gram: ₹299.90

Silver price per kilogram: ₹2,99,900

Silver is currently trading just below the ₹3 lakh per kilogram mark, which keeps the metal in focus among investors, traders and bulk buyers. Even small fluctuations in price can make a noticeable difference when purchasing larger quantities.

Gold Rates in Other Major Cities and States

Gold prices across India generally follow the same national market trend, but minor variations can occur depending on local taxes, transportation costs and jeweller premiums.

Here are the approximate 22-carat gold rates per gram in some other cities on 12 March 2026:

Chennai – around ₹14,980 per gram

Bengaluru – around ₹14,965 per gram

Mumbai – around ₹14,950 per gram

Delhi – around ₹14,990 per gram

Kolkata – around ₹14,960 per gram

These prices are indicative and may differ slightly depending on the jewellery shop and the type of product purchased.

Why Gold and Silver Prices Change Daily

Precious metal prices in Hyderabad and across India fluctuate every day because they are influenced by a range of domestic and international factors. Some of the major reasons include:

Movements in the global gold and silver markets

Changes in the strength of the US dollar

Geopolitical tensions that increase safe-haven demand

Seasonal demand during weddings and festivals in India

Government policies such as import duties and taxes

Commodity trading trends on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX)

Due to these influences, bullion prices can sometimes change multiple times within the same day when international markets experience volatility.

Important Things Buyers Should Remember

People planning to purchase gold or silver in Hyderabad should note that the bullion rate listed in the market is only the base price of the metal. The final amount paid at the jewellery store may be higher because of several additional charges, such as:

Making charges for jewellery designs

Goods and Services Tax (GST)

Wastage charges during manufacturing

Hallmarking fees

Premium added by the jeweller

For those buying gold coins, bars or silver for investment purposes, it is always advisable to check prices from multiple trusted jewellers before finalising a purchase.

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