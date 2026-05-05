Go-Kart Accident in Hyderabad's Necklace Road: 16-Year-Old Girl Loses Hair

A leisure outing at a well-known go-karting track near Necklace Road took a tragic turn on Sunday evening, leaving a teenage girl battling critical injuries in what authorities are treating as a serious safety lapse.

The victim, 16-year-old Mayara Farha, sustained severe trauma to her head and face after her hair became entangled in a rotating component of the go-kart she was driving. The incident reportedly resulted in partial scalp injuries, triggering panic at the facility.

Accident unfolded within minutes

Mayara, a student, had visited the “Pit Stop” track with her family for an evening outing. According to the complaint lodged by her uncle, MD Abdul Sikender, the mishap occurred between 6:45 pm and 6:55 pm.

While other family members had completed their rides, Mayara remained on the track when the accident took place. Alarmed by urgent calls from the venue, her family rushed back, only to find her severely injured, bleeding heavily, with her hair trapped in the kart’s mechanical system.

She was immediately shifted to KIMS Hospitals, where she is currently undergoing intensive treatment.

Allegations of negligence

The victim’s family has squarely blamed the facility’s management, alleging gross negligence in ensuring rider safety and equipment maintenance.

Speaking after filing the complaint, Abdul Sikender said the accident could have been prevented if basic safety checks had been in place. He added that doctors have indicated the need for multiple surgeries, underscoring the severity of her injuries. The family has demanded strict legal action against those responsible.

Case registered, probe underway

Based on the complaint, the Lake Police have registered a case under Section 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the management of the go-karting facility. Officials have launched a detailed investigation to determine lapses in safety protocols and operational standards.

Safety concerns resurface

The incident has reignited concerns over safety compliance at recreational venues in Hyderabad. A similar accident in 2020 at a go-karting track in Gurram Guda had claimed the life of a young woman after her helmet got caught in a kart’s wheel mechanism.

Investigators are now expected to examine whether the facility had the required safety clearances in place and if staff were adequately trained to respond to emergencies, as questions mount over oversight and enforcement.