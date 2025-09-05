Ganesh Visarjan in Hyderabad: Traffic Diversions and No-Entry Routes on September 6

With Ganesh Visarjan scheduled for September 6, 2025, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory on traffic diversions and restrictions to manage the massive processions expected across the city. The curbs will be in force from 6 am on September 6 till 10 am on September 7, and may be extended if required.

Main Procession Route

The central immersion procession will enter the Hyderabad Commissionerate limits from Balapur at Katta Maisamma Temple and pass through Gurram Cheruvu, Keshavagiri, Chandrayangutta Flyover, Falaknuma Railway Bridge, Aliabad, Charminar, Madina, Afzalgunj, MJ Market, Abids, Basheerbagh, Liberty Junction, Ambedkar Statue, and finally move towards NTR Marg and PVNR Marg (Necklace Road).

Other Major Procession Routes

Secunderabad: Sangeeth → Patny → Paradise → Ranigunj → Tank Bund → NTR Marg → PVNR Marg.

East Zone & Uppal: Ramanthapur → Tilak Nagar → Vidyanagar → Fever Hospital → YMCA → Narayanaguda X Road → RTC X Road → Liberty Junction.

Tolichowki/Mehdipatnam: Masab Tank → Ayodhya Junction → Nirankari Bhavan → Iqbal Minar → NTR Marg.

Erragadda: SR Nagar → Ameerpet → Panjagutta → Khairatabad → join Mehdipatnam route.

Asifnagar/Tappachabutra: Sitarambagh → Boiguda Kaman → Goshamahal → MJ Market.

Restrictions for Commuters

No other traffic will be allowed on the main immersion routes during the restriction period. Commuters are advised to avoid Tank Bund, PVNR Marg (Necklace Road), and Khairatabad Flyover, which are expected to witness heavy congestion.

Vehicles carrying idols will be given priority access along designated routes, while regular traffic must take alternative roads.

Police Advisory

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand urged citizens to cooperate with traffic personnel, avoid unnecessary travel, and use public transport wherever possible. He assured that the police, in coordination with GHMC and other civic bodies, are working to ensure the festivities pass smoothly.

The police have also announced that traffic updates will be shared in real time via official social media handles and helplines.