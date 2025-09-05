Ganesh Chaturthi Shoba Yatra 2025: Traffic and Security Updates in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is set to witness one of its biggest religious gatherings on Saturday as the annual Ganesh Nimajjanam (Visarjan) takes place with elaborate security and civic arrangements.

Nearly 30,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city to ensure the smooth and peaceful immersion of thousands of Ganesh idols. The main immersions will be held at Hussain Sagar Lake, along with several other lakes and 72 specially created artificial ponds.

Heavy Security & Traffic Curbs

The city will come to a standstill as lakhs of devotees join the Shoba Yatra, the grand procession marking the end of the 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The main procession starts from Balapur’s Katta Maisamma temple and reaches Hussain Sagar after passing through the old city and central parts of Hyderabad.

Tributary processions from Secunderabad, Uppal, Dilsukhnagar, Tolichowki, Mehdipatnam, and other areas will merge with the main procession. Authorities have imposed traffic curbs across Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda commissionerates, with diversions and barricades along the routes. People travelling to the airport have been advised to use the PVNR Expressway or Outer Ring Road.

In view of the immersion, police have ordered the closure of all toddy and wine shops, including bars in restaurants, from 6 a.m. on September 6 for 24 hours.

Civic & Safety Arrangements

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set up 134 permanent cranes and 259 mobile cranes for idol immersion, supported by 56,187 temporary lights for night operations. To ensure safety, nine boats, 200 trained swimmers, and Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed at Hussain Sagar.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi said around 1.80 lakh idols had already been immersed over the last three days, while nearly 50,000 more idols, mostly larger ones, will be immersed on the final day. Over 1,500 sanitation workers are working round the clock to clear debris from Hussain Sagar and other lakes.

Monitoring & Review

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand and senior officials will monitor the proceedings from the Integrated Command Control Centre. Special attention is being given to the Khairatabad and Balapur Ganesh processions, which attract the largest crowds.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, along with the Mayor and Hyderabad Collector Harichandana, reviewed security, electricity, sanitation, and water supply arrangements on Friday.

With devotees thronging the city in huge numbers, Hyderabad is bracing for a grand yet orderly conclusion to the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.