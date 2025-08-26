Ganesh Chaturthi Holiday: Telangana Women’s Commission Orders for Junior Colleges

Telangana Women’s Commission Chairperson Nerella Sharada has directed the Board of Intermediate Education to ensure that junior college students are granted holidays on Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27), other important festivals, and on Sundays without any compromise.

Her instructions came in response to a complaint received by the Commission stating that a few colleges had failed to declare a holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, August 27, despite the fact that most private and government colleges across the state had already announced it.

Following the complaint, Chairperson Sharada issued formal directions to the Board of Intermediate Education, stressing that students should not be deprived of their right to celebrate cultural and religious occasions.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on Wednesday, 27 August 2025, and the festival will be celebrated with grandeur across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and several other states. In regions where the festival holds deep cultural and spiritual significance, Ganesh Chaturthi is recognized as a public holiday. Consequently, schools, banks, and government offices are expected to remain closed in Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

According to the official Telangana government calendar, educational institutions in Hyderabad and other districts will observe a general holiday on August 27, allowing students, teachers, and staff to actively participate in the festivities and strengthen the spirit of cultural unity.