Gallery G Brings On the Go to Hyderabad: Rare Finds, Iconic Artists & Insights by Manu S Pillai

Gallery G’s much-awaited travelling exhibition On the Go opened today, July 11, at Taj Krishna, Hyderabad, to an enthusiastic response from art lovers and collectors. After a successful launch in Kochi earlier this year, the second edition of this thoughtfully curated showcase brings India’s rich visual heritage to the City of Nawabs — blending timeless tradition with contemporary flair.

Running through July 13, the Hyderabad leg features works by over 40 artists from diverse schools, regions, and styles. This edition puts a special spotlight on regional masters whose vivid palettes and expressive techniques are deeply in tune with Hyderabad’s art-savvy audience.

“These artists may not always be in the limelight, but they are no less significant. They are true masters,” said Gitanjali Maini, Founder and Managing Director of Gallery G. “Thanks to our long-standing network of collectors, we were able to source key works by Reddappa Naidu and Srinivasan, and we’re thrilled to present them to new audiences.”

A major highlight of the exhibition is S.M. Pandit’s rare large-format work The Descent of Ganga, acquired directly from the artist’s family. Known for his detailed calendar art and mythological portraits, this striking piece is a departure from Pandit’s typical format and themes. “The planets are shown below as Ganga flows down from the heavens — it’s truly celestial,” Maini explained.

The exhibition spans the journey of Indian art, from Progressive Modernists like MF Husain and VS Gaitonde to bold contemporary voices. Visitors can also admire traditional Tanjore paintings and intricately crafted silver filigree furniture, adding depth and texture to the experience.

As part of the opening, guests attended a captivating talk by historian and author Manu S. Pillai, titled Art as History. Drawing from his rich understanding of India’s cultural narrative, Pillai spoke about how art shapes, preserves, and reimagines history.

“Art is more than aesthetics — it archives who we are, where we’ve been, and where we might go,” he remarked during the session.

📍 Event Details

Venue: Taj Krishna, Hyderabad

Dates: Till July 13, 2025

Timings:

• Saturday, July 12: 11 AM – 7 PM

• Sunday, July 13: 11 AM – 6 PM