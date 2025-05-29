Gaddar Film Awards 2025: Allu Arjun Best Actor, Nag Ashwin, Nivetha Among Top Winners

The Telangana State Government has revived its official film awards after a 14-year break. The Telangana State Film Awards 2025 will be presented at a grand event on June 14 in Hyderabad, celebrating excellence in Telugu and Urdu cinema.

Jayasudha, the Chairperson of the Jury, announced the winners during a press meet held with Telangana State Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju. The awards saw 1,248 nominations. Films released and censored between June 2014 and December 31, 2023, were considered with one best film selected for each year. Films released in 2024 were judged across all 11 categories.

The awards have been named the Gaddar Film Awards, honoring the late revolutionary singer and activist. In addition to the regular awards, special awards were given in the names of iconic figures such as NTR, Paidi Jayaraj, BN Reddy, Nagireddy-Chakrapani, Kantha Rao, and Raghupathi Venkaiah.

Top Feature Films of 2024

First Best Feature Film: Kalki 2898 AD

Second Best Feature Film: Pottel

Third Best Feature Film: Lucky Bhaskar

Major Acting and Direction Awards

Best Actor: Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2)

Best Actress: Nivetha Thomas (35 Chinna Katha Kaadu)

Best Director: Nag Ashwin (Kalki 2898 AD)

Best Supporting Actor: SJ Suryah (Saripodhaa Sanivaaram )

Best Supporting Actress: Saranya Pradeep (Ambajipeta Marriage Band)

Technical and Creative Categories

Best Music Director: Bheems Ceciroleo (Razakar)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sid Sriram (Ooru Peru Bhairavakona)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal (Pushpa 2)

Best Comedians: Satya & Vennela Kishore (Mathu Vadalara 2)

Best Child Actors: Master Arun Dev (35 Chinna Katha Kaadu), Baby Harika

Best Story Writer: Shiva Paladugu (Music Shop Murthy)

Best Screenplay Writer: Venky Atluri (Lucky Bhaskar)

Best Lyricist: Chandra Bose (Raju Yadav)

Best Cinematographer: Vishwanath Reddy (Gami)

Special Jury & Additional Awards

Special Jury Award (Male): Dulquer Salmaan (Lucky Bhaskar)

Special Jury Award (Female): Ananya Nagalla (Pottel)

Best Feature Heritage Film: Razakar

Most Popular Film (People's Choice): Ayy… Mem Friends Andi

The awards not only recognize top talents in mainstream Telugu cinema but also give importance to Urdu films. A total of 21 individuals were honored with major and jury awards. This marks a significant revival of the tradition to celebrate the film industry in Telangana.