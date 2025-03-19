Future City, ₹56,000 crore for Six Guarantees in Telangana’s ₹3.04 lakh crore Budget

Telangana Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka presented the Budget for the financial year 2025-26, with an outlay of ₹3,04,965 crore, at the State Assembly on Wednesday (March 19). Legislative Affairs Minister Sridhar Babu presented the Budget in the Council.

The State government has proposed a revenue expenditure of ₹2,26,983 crore, and capital expenditure estimated at ₹36,504 crore.

In its second full Budget, the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has earmarked ₹56,084 crore for the Six Guarantees.

Key allocations include ₹18,000 crore for Rythu Bharosa, ₹14,861 crore for Cheyutha, and ₹12,571 crore for Indiramma Houses. Additionally, ₹4,305 crore has been set aside to continue the Mahalakshmi Scheme, which provides free travel for women on RTC buses.

A total of ₹1,04,329 crore has been allocated for implementing various other schemes in the State, including over ₹14,000 crore for power and rice subsidies, and ₹6,000 crore for Rajiv Yuva Vikasam, which provides subsidized loans to young people for starting businesses.

The Finance Minister also announced the establishment of a ‘Future City’ between Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar, spanning 765 square kilometers.

While presenting the state budget, Bhatti emphasized the government’s commitment to Dr BR Ambedkar’s ideals.

Stating that Telangana's economy continues to experience steady growth, Bhatti highlighted the State's ability to navigate the rapidly changing global economic landscape. He stressed that under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the 'Telangana Rising 2050' vision, policies and programs are being developed to drive sustainable progress.

He explained that the strategic roadmap for the next decade envisions a five-fold expansion of the current $200 billion state economy into a trillion-dollar economy.

Furthermore, he noted that Telangana’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) grew at 10.1% compared to the previous year with current prices at ₹16,12,579 crore. Bhatti pointed out that India’s GDP grew by 9.9% to ₹3,31,03,215 crore.

The state’s Per Capita Income stood at ₹3,79,751 for FY2024-25, growing at a rate of 9.6%. The Finance Minister noted that this is 1.8 times higher than India’s Per Capita Income of ₹2,05,579.

A sum of ₹23,108 crore has been allocated to the Education Department. Bhatti announced that Koti Women’s University would be renamed after warrior Chakali Ailamma to honour Telangana’s women.

Key allocations include ₹31,605 crore for the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department, ₹40,232 crore for Scheduled Castes Welfare, ₹17,169 crore for Scheduled Tribes Welfare, and ₹11,405 crore for Backward Classes Welfare.

Special emphasis has also been placed on irrigation, with ₹23,373 crore allocated for the department, prioritizing the completion of the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant by May 2025.

The Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department saw an 8% increase with an allocation of ₹12,393 crore, while ₹17,677 crore has been earmarked for the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department.