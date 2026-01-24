Fire Accident at Furniture Shop in Hyderabad's Nampally

A fire erupted at a furniture showroom in Nampally on Saturday, sending shockwaves through the neighbourhood and prompting an emergency response. The blaze is said to have originated accidentally at Bacha Crystal Furniture Shop, situated on the ground floor of a four-storey commercial building in Nampally.

Fire and emergency services rushed to the spot with four fire tenders and began intensive firefighting operations to contain the flames. Thick smoke and towering flames billowing from the premises sparked panic among residents and shopkeepers in the vicinity.

Preliminary reports suggest that two children may have been inside the building when the fire broke out, raising serious concerns. Rescue teams are continuing their operations as firefighters battle to bring the situation under control.

Authorities are yet to confirm casualties or the exact cause of the fire. More details are expected as the rescue and firefighting efforts progress.