eRZL vs ORS Row: Dr Sivaranjani Sounds Alarm, Seeks Govt Action

Hyderabad-based activist and pediatrician Dr. Sivaranjani Santhosh is a well-known name who needs no introduction. She earned widespread recognition for her relentless eight-year fight against the sale of high-sugar “fake ORS” products marketed under the name of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), ultimately helping halt their distribution. Her professional commitment as a pediatrician, combined with her deep concern for children’s health, has won her immense respect.

However, her activism has drawn the ire of some major pharmaceutical companies. Recently, Dr. Sivaranjani received legal notices, prompting her to once again take up the cause. She has now launched a signature campaign, gathering support from doctors and the public against misleading marketing practices by corporate companies.

Dr. Sivaranjani has expressed strong concern over the way eRZL is being marketed and promoted in pharmacies as a continuation or alternative to ORSL. She revealed that she received a legal notice from Johnson & Johnson Private Limited and Kenvue after raising these concerns. In response, she initiated a petition urging the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to take appropriate action. She clarified that her petition is not aimed at targeting any company, but is solely driven by public health concerns.

She emphasized that the issue is not about whether eRZL is safe, but about how the product is positioned in the market and how it is perceived by consumers.

Purpose of the Petition

Ensuring clarity in healthcare information

Preventing confusion among consumers

Promoting responsible branding and advertising

Enabling doctors to raise public health concerns without fear

Key Concerns Raised

eRZL should not reference ORSL in its promotions, as ORSL itself is not the medically recommended ORS.

Marketing eRZL as a continuation of ORSL may mislead parents into assuming it is a medically approved ORS, undermining regulatory efforts.

Parents under stress often make quick decisions in pharmacies based on familiar names. The branding of eRZL may lead them to believe it is a medical solution. Therefore, it should be rebranded with no association to older names.

Strict regulations must be enforced on the sale of such products in medical stores.

A clear distinction must be communicated to the public between doctor-recommended ORS and commercial electrolyte drinks.

Healthcare professionals who raise public health concerns must be protected.

She stressed that even minor confusion in healthcare can have serious consequences, and that accurate information can save lives. She also pointed out that, according to World Health Organization guidelines, there are concerns about the use of substances like sucralose in children, making transparency even more critical.

Calling for public support, Dr. Sivaranjani urged people to stand for public health by signing and sharing the petition. She shared the petition link on X, encouraging everyone to participate and help ensure that families can make informed decisions during critical moments.

Click Here to Support Clear Communication on Electrolyte Drinks and Protect Consumers in Pharmacies