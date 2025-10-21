Diwali Holiday Celebrations 2025: 47 Injured in Firecracker Accidents in Hyderabad

Hyderabad and its surrounding areas saw multiple firecracker-related accidents during Diwali celebrations, leaving at least 47 people injured, including 20 children.

According to doctors at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam, the injured were brought to the hospital starting Monday night, October 20. Afreen Khader, Assistant Professor at the hospital, reported that 18 patients sustained grievous injuries, while the others suffered minor injuries. All patients received prompt medical care and are currently in stable condition.

Hospital officials confirmed that the facility is fully prepared to handle additional cases during the ongoing festive period. While fireworks are an integral part of Diwali celebrations, medical experts warn that improper handling can result in serious injuries, particularly to the eyes and hands.

Doctors have advised the public to follow safety precautions, including wearing protective eyewear, supervising children closely, and maintaining a safe distance from firecrackers.

Authorities have stressed the importance of responsible celebrations, reminding residents that a few minutes of caution can prevent lifelong injuries. With Diwali festivities continuing over the coming days, hospitals in Hyderabad remain on high alert to manage firecracker-related emergencies efficiently.

Celebrate Safely: Enjoy the festival with family and friends, but prioritize safety to avoid turning a joyous occasion into a medical emergency.