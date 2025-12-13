Dil Raju's Daughter Hanshitha Reddy Enters Makeup & Salon Business, Allu Sneha Reddy Graces Do - The Good Side

Hyderabad’s beauty and grooming sector received a significant boost with the launch of The Good Side, a premium luxury makeup studio and salon conceptualised by film producer Hanshitha Reddy and co-founded by celebrity makeup artist Harika. The new studio, located in Jubilee Hills, was formally inaugurated in the presence of noted film and fashion personalities, including Allu Sneha Reddy and leading film producer Dil Raju.

Positioned as a first-of-its-kind niche luxury beauty destination in the city, The Good Side is built around the idea of enhancing natural beauty through personalised and refined artistry rather than dramatic transformation. Speaking at the launch, Hanshitha Reddy said the studio aims to highlight individuality and confidence through detail-driven, intentional beauty practices.

Designed to offer a calm and immersive experience, the studio features nature-inspired interiors with earthy tones, greenery and flowing water elements. The space has been curated to create a tranquil environment that allows clients to unwind while indulging in premium beauty services.

A key highlight of The Good Side is its three interconnected bridal and VIP suites, offering complete privacy and comfort for brides, families and high-profile clients. These suites are tailored for wedding mornings and special occasions, providing a seamless and intimate preparation experience.

Adding a distinctive touch to the studio is an in-house boutique high-tea café, allowing clients to enjoy curated refreshments while undergoing beauty treatments, turning routine grooming into a relaxed and indulgent affair.

The service portfolio spans professional makeup and hairstyling, precision haircuts and colouring, nail and lash services, manicures, pedicures and signature spa rituals. The studio is also set to introduce hydra facials and medi-facials next month, strengthening its focus on advanced skin-care solutions. Curated pre-bridal and event preparation packages offer comprehensive care, covering skin, grooming and makeup needs.

With its exclusive design, private suites and internationally trained team of stylists and makeup artists, The Good Side aims to redefine premium beauty experiences in Hyderabad. The founders envision the studio as a one-stop destination for luxury makeup and salon services, setting new benchmarks in personalised beauty and grooming in the city.