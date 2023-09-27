Digital Screens Inaugurated:In 94 Health Centres, Across 10 Districts In Telangana

Through Telangana Social Impact Group (T-SIG) (the official CSR cell of the Government), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) sponsored Digital screens in 94 Health Centres across 10 districts in Telangana.The project is worth over INR 37 lakhs and was implemented by the NGO, Nirmaan.

The inaugural ceremony of the first digital screen(the first of 94 screens that have been launched) took place on September 26, 2023 in the Pan Bazar Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Secunderabad.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy, Managing Director – TSMSIDC (Telangana State Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation) and Mr. Kamal Sheel, Chief General Manager (IB), Indian Oil Corporation Limited presided over the inauguration.

These screens play a crucial role in enhancing healthcare services by facilitating regular virtual meetings between the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare (CHFW) Department and Health Centres (Primary and Community), ultimately improving coordination and the implementation of health programs. These digital screens will serve as valuable tools for raising awareness about various health issues, preventive measures, and available treatment options within the general public. They will also act as effective mediums for disseminating essential health-related information, empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their well-being.

The other dignitaries present during the inaugural ceremony included:

• Mr Kailash Kanth, Dy. General Manager (HR-CSR), TAPSO

• Ms. Archana Suresh, Director, Telangana Social Impact Group/T-SIG

• Mr Dr. J. Venkati, District Medical Health Officer

• Mr. Mayur Patnala, Founder and CEO, Nirmaan Organization

Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy, Managing Director – TSMSIDC(Telangana State Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation), appreciated IOCL, acknowledging that the digital infrastructure will undoubtedly enhance the efficient delivery of healthcare services to the underprivileged.

Mr. Kamal Sheel, Chief General Manager (IB) said, "Indian Oil Corporation Limited is committed to supporting initiatives that have a positive and lasting impact on society. We are delighted to collaborate with Nirmaan Organization and T-SIG in bringing digital infrastructure to 94 Health centres (Primary and Community) in Telangana, and we hope that this CSR gesture will provide an effective medium for disseminating essential health-related information in districts, empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their well-being.