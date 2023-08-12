Cyberabad Police Bust 3 Fake Call Centres or Scamming US Residents 

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police busted three fake call centres for indulging in cyber fraud and looting American citizens through cold calling process. The police have arrested 115 peopl including telecallers and bosses of these fake call centres.

According to Stephen Raveendra, Cyberabad Commissioner three fake call centres AG Solutions run by Ghanchi Akib, ARJ Solutions run by Ansari Mohirfan and Vertez Solutions managed by Osmani Ghani Khan and Pradeep Rathod would target 15 US residents every 24 hours. These masterminds had hired graduates as telecallers who would pose as US Customs agents and Amazon executives and extort money from their victims through intimidation.

These fake call centres would scrape the personal data of American citizens from various websites and then defraud their targets by claiming that an iPhone or laptop has been ordered in their names. When the US residents respond saying that they did not place any order, the telecallers would read out their address and demand funds for cancelling their fake orders.

The police official added that these fake call centres have been registered in Gujarat but were running in Hyderabad for two years. During raids, the Cyberabad police seized seven laptops, 115 CPUs, 94 monitors and 120 mobile phones and Rs 2.55 lakh in cash.

The Madhapur Police conducted a raid on a Fake International VOIP Call Center, apprehending a large interstate cyber fraud gang comprising 115 members. These criminals were involved in a sophisticated cyber fraud operation targeting foreign customers by impersonating Amazon pic.twitter.com/meYujMb1eW — Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) August 11, 2023

