Casino Gambler Chikoti Praveen Cries Foul After Police Detain His Security Guards 

Hyderabad: The Task Force South Zone team police detained three security guards of casino gambler Chikoti Praveen for allegedly entering the temple premises with guns. Praveen is currently facing investigation into a money laundering case.

As part of the Bonalu festivities, Praveen had come to Simhavahini temple at Lal Darwaza in the old city to offer prayers on Sunday. The security personnel deployed at the temple for the Bonalu festival allowed Praveen to enter the premises but stopped his guards Sunder Naik, Rakesh Kumar and Ramesh after noticing them carrying weapons.

The sleuths shifted the three guards to Chatrinaka police station. The police are reportedly considering registering a case against Praveen and his security guards.

Meanwhile, Chikoti Praveen told the Sakshi TV correspondent that he was receiving threat calls from unknown people and therefore he had hired the services of private security guards. He also claimed that the weapons are licensed and he had produced the original documents to the police station for verification.

Praveen said the Sayeedabad police have filed a case of forgery after the verification of submitted documents. He questioned if the documents were forged then why didn't the police take action against him. The casino organiser also claimed that he was being targetted for taking his stance on Hindutva. He said he was ready to face any challenge and will not bow down. He informed that he might take a call on joining a political party soon.

