Bonalu Celebrations in Secunderabad from July 13 - 14: Traffic Restrictions and Diversions
The Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu festival in Secunderabad will paint the region with colorful hues and piety from July 13 to 15. Still, to provide a smooth and secure journey to devotees and commuters alike, some traffic restrictions will be applied around the fest grounds.
Traffic Diversions and Restrictions
To handle the flow of tourists, certain roads will be closed or redirected. Traffic traveling towards Secunderabad Railway Station from Karbala Maidan will be diverted through Minister Road, Rasoolpura X Roads, P&T Flyover, and other specified roads. Likewise, traffic from Bible House to the railway station will be diverted through Sajjanlal Street or Hill Street, Ranigunj.
Key Traffic Congestion Points
Some areas may witness heavy traffic jams, including:
- Karbala Maidan
- Ranigunj
- Ramgopalpet Old PS
- Paradise
- CTO
- Plaza
- SBI 'X' Road
- YMCA 'X' Roads
- St. John's Rotary
- Sangeeth 'X' Road
- Patny 'X' Road
- Park Lane
- Bata
- Ghasmandi 'X' Roads
- Bible House
- Minister's Road
- Rasoolpura
Road Closures
The following roads will be closed from midnight on July 13 to 3 am on July 15:
- Mahankali Temple from Tobacco Bazar and Hill Street
- Subhash Road (from Bata X Roads to Rocha Bazar)
- Mahankali Temple from Audaiah X Road
- Mahankali Temple from General Bazar
Advice for Commuters
To avoid traffic congestion, commuters are requested to:
- Plan their journey in advance
- Skip roads between Secunderabad Railway Station and Patny, Paradise Junction, Begumpet, and Punjagutta
- Set off early to arrive at their destination on time
- Take alternative routes as advised by the traffic police
Emergency Support
If any emergency arises on the way, citizens can contact the traffic helpline on 9010203626 for help.
By being cognizant of such traffic restrictions and making necessary arrangements, commuters and devotees can have a safe and trouble-free ride during the Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu festival.