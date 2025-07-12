Bonalu Celebrations in Secunderabad from July 13 - 14: Traffic Restrictions and Diversions

The Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu festival in Secunderabad will paint the region with colorful hues and piety from July 13 to 15. Still, to provide a smooth and secure journey to devotees and commuters alike, some traffic restrictions will be applied around the fest grounds.

Traffic Diversions and Restrictions

To handle the flow of tourists, certain roads will be closed or redirected. Traffic traveling towards Secunderabad Railway Station from Karbala Maidan will be diverted through Minister Road, Rasoolpura X Roads, P&T Flyover, and other specified roads. Likewise, traffic from Bible House to the railway station will be diverted through Sajjanlal Street or Hill Street, Ranigunj.

Key Traffic Congestion Points

Some areas may witness heavy traffic jams, including:

Karbala Maidan

Ranigunj

Ramgopalpet Old PS

Paradise

CTO

Plaza

SBI 'X' Road

YMCA 'X' Roads

St. John's Rotary

Sangeeth 'X' Road

Patny 'X' Road

Park Lane

Bata

Ghasmandi 'X' Roads

Bible House

Minister's Road

Rasoolpura

Road Closures

The following roads will be closed from midnight on July 13 to 3 am on July 15:

Mahankali Temple from Tobacco Bazar and Hill Street

Subhash Road (from Bata X Roads to Rocha Bazar)

Mahankali Temple from Audaiah X Road

Mahankali Temple from General Bazar

Advice for Commuters

To avoid traffic congestion, commuters are requested to:

Plan their journey in advance

Skip roads between Secunderabad Railway Station and Patny, Paradise Junction, Begumpet, and Punjagutta

Set off early to arrive at their destination on time

Take alternative routes as advised by the traffic police

Emergency Support

If any emergency arises on the way, citizens can contact the traffic helpline on 9010203626 for help.

By being cognizant of such traffic restrictions and making necessary arrangements, commuters and devotees can have a safe and trouble-free ride during the Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu festival.

