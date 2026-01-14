Bhogi Festival 2026: Celebrations, Rituals, Rangoli, and Best Time for Bhogi Pallu

Bhogi marks the festive beginning of the four-day Pongal celebrations and carries deep cultural and spiritual value across South Indian states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Observed a day before Makara Sankranti, Bhogi is celebrated as a time of renewal, when families cleanse their homes and hearts to welcome prosperity and new possibilities.

Bhogi 2026 Date

Bhogi in 2026 will be celebrated on January 14, setting the tone for the harvest festivities that follow.

Why Bhogi Is Celebrated

Bhogi is rooted in the idea of transformation and cleansing. It is believed that letting go of old or unused possessions helps remove negativity, emotional burdens, and past obstacles. This symbolic act represents stepping into a new phase of life with clarity, hope and positivity.

Bhogi Mantalu: Welcoming New Beginnings

One of the most important aspects of the Bhogi festival is Bhogi Mantalu, the traditional bonfire lit at dawn. Families gather around the fire and burn old wooden items and materials that are no longer useful.

This ritual signifies:

Clearing out negativity

Letting go of past problems

Preparing the home for auspicious beginnings

The warmth of the Bhogi fire is believed to bring good fortune and spiritual purity as the festival season begins.

Bhogi Pallu Ceremony for Children

A special and heartwarming tradition performed on this day is Bhogi Pallu, especially for children between the ages of three and six. Kids are dressed in colourful traditional outfits, and elders bless them by showering a mixture of:

Regi Pallu (Indian jujube)

Sugarcane pieces

Flower petals

Jaggery

Coins

This ritual is believed to protect children from negative energies and ward off the evil eye. It is also performed to bless them with health, prosperity and long life.

Best Time for Bhogi Pallu in 2026

While Bhogi Pallu can be performed at any time during the morning, the most auspicious period is generally considered to be during the early morning hours after sunrise, once the Bhogi Mantalu rituals conclude.

Auspicious Time for Bhogi Pallu 2026:

January 14, 2026 — between 6:30 AM and 9:30 AM

(This duration aligns with traditional Muhurtham practices followed in Telugu and Tamil households.)

Performing Bhogi Pallu during this time is believed to bring maximum blessings and positive energy to the child.

Other Bhogi Traditions

Ariselu Adugulu

Another cherished ritual involves preparing Ariselu, a sweet made with rice flour and jaggery. A portion of this sweet is placed on the floor, and toddlers in the family are encouraged to take their first steps over it. This act symbolises growth, courage and new beginnings.

Rangoli (Kolam) Celebrations

On Bhogi, households decorate their entrances with vibrant Rangoli or Kolam designs, often using coloured powders, flowers and traditional patterns. These designs invite prosperity and joy into the home.

Sharing Festive Sweets

Families prepare traditional sweets and snacks and exchange them with relatives and neighbours, strengthening bonds and spreading festive cheer.

Conclusion

Bhogi 2026, falling on January 14, is a celebration of renewal, positivity and togetherness. From the sacred Bhogi Mantalu to the joyful Bhogi Pallu ceremony, each ritual reflects hope, protection and new beginnings. With the best time for Bhogi Pallu set in the early morning, families can joyfully welcome blessings and prosperity as the Pongal festivities begin.

Also read: Anaganaga Oka Raju Twitter Reviews: A Feel-Good Pongal Entertainer