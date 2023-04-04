Hyderabad: A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight from Bengaluru was forced to make an emergency landing at Shamshabad Airport in Telangana on Tuesday morning due to a technical problem, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

According to reports, an IndiGo airlines flight number 6E897 carrying 137 passengers took off from Bengaluru but was redirected to nearest Rajiv Gandhi International Airport following the detection of a technical issue in the aircraft. However, the DGCA said, all onboard passengers are confirmed to be safe.

The DGCA had initiated an investigation into the emergency landing issue even as further information on this aviation incident is still pending. Last week, a FedEx flight FX5279 was forced to make an emergency landing after the cargo aircraft was hit by a bird soon after its take off. The flight landed safely and took off again.

