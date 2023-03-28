HYDERABAD: Commuters in the city have to brace themselves for another traffic diversion in the Balanagar Traffic Police Station limits for three months with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) planning to remodel Nala work from AG Colony to Laxmi Complex across NH-65 road at Erragadda Metro station .

The construction work is for a period of 90 days starting from 28.03.2023 to 28.06.2023 and in this regard the traffic will be diverted at the following stretches. The commuters are advised to use suitable alternative roads to avoid traffic congestion.

Traffic diversions in these routes:



1.Commuters coming from Kukatpally towards Ameerpet are advised to take diversion at Kukatpally Metro station U Turn – Left turn IDL lake Road – Green Hills road – U turn Rainbow Vistas – Left turn Khaitlapur Flyover – Left turn towards Parwathnagar – Toddy Compound – Left turn towards Kavuri Hills – Neerus Junction – Jubilee Check post – Left turn – Yousufguda road – towards Mythrivanam, Ameerpet.

2.Commuters coming from Kukatpally towards Begumpet are advised to take diversion at Kukatpally Y Junction – Balanagar Flyover – New Bowenpally junction Right turn – Tadbund Right Turn – Paradise Junction Right turn – Begumpet flyover.

3.Commuters coming from Balanagar towards Ameerpet via Kukatpally Y Junction are advised to take diversion at under Balanagar Flyover - New Bowenpally junction – Tadbund Right turn – Paradise Junction Right turn – Begumpet flyover Right turn – Ameerpet.

4.Commuters coming from Moosapet & Goodshed road towards Ameerpet are advised to take alternate route towards IDL lake Road – Green Hills road – U turn - Rainbow Vistas – Left turn Khaitlapur Flyover – Left turn towards Parwathnagar – Toddy Compound – Left turn towards Kavuri Hills – Meerus Junction – Jubilee Check post – Left turn – Yousufguda road – towards Mythrivanam, Ameerpet.

Road users are requested to cooperate with the GHMC and the Traffic Police and plan accordingly.

