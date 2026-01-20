AP and Telangana's Court Fight Over 4000 Crore Prime Land

A fresh inter-state dispute has emerged after the Andhra Pradesh government contested Telangana’s control over a premium land parcel in Hyderabad, asserting that the property legally belongs to Andhra Pradesh. The land in question is located in Kondapur, a fast-developing area of the city, and is estimated to be worth more than Rs 4,000 crore.

In a counter affidavit filed before the Telangana High Court on January 19, Andhra Pradesh stated that the 42.03-acre property cannot be allotted or transferred by the Telangana government to any private party. The state has argued that it retains legal authority over the land and that any such transfer would violate existing laws governing endowment properties.

Background of the Land Ownership Issue

The disputed land was originally allotted in 2005 to the Bhagawan Sri Balasaibaba Central Trust, based in Kurnool, under the provisions of the Urban Land Ceiling Act. Following the death of the spiritual leader in 2018, the management of the property came under the control of the Andhra Pradesh Endowments Department, according to the state government.

How the Legal Battle Began

The conflict intensified in 2024, when several private individuals approached the court challenging the transfer of the land from the Balasaibaba Trust to a private firm named Bhupati Estates. Andhra Pradesh has alleged that Telangana authorities entered the name of Bhupati Estates into the revenue records in 2023, allegedly without informing the concerned stakeholders or seeking the mandatory approvals.

In its submission, Andhra Pradesh maintained that endowment land governed under Andhra Pradesh legislation cannot be handed over to private entities without the permission of the High Court.

Telangana Government’s Response Awaited

The High Court had earlier instructed both state governments to submit their respective affidavits by December 16, 2025. While Andhra Pradesh has placed its stand on record, the Telangana government is yet to file its counter-affidavit.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has firmly rejected Telangana’s jurisdiction over the Kondapur land, setting the stage for a prolonged legal battle between the two states over one of Hyderabad’s most valuable land parcels.

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