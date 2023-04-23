HYDERABAD: There has been a change in Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Telangana trip schedule. Due to his prior commitments, the Minister will be arriving late in Hyderabad and will only be addressing a public rally at Chevella near here on April 23, BJP sources said on Sunday.

His visit to Hyderabad is part of the 'Parliament Prabhas Yojana' programme. The Union Minister's meeting with the key members of the RRR movie team and with the local BJP leaders in a hotel has also been canceled.

The BJP leader is expected to take on the ruling BRS on issues like corruption and family rule. He will also appeal to the public to vote out the ruling party in the next Assembly elections and bring the double-engine government to Telangana. In view of the Assembly polls on May 10 in Karnataka, the Union Minister will likely set the tone for the poll campaign in the Telugu state. The Chevella event is expected to be a morale booster for the state BJP.

He will reach Shamshabad Airport at 5 pm and directly head to Chevella to address the public rally at 6 pm.He will return to the nation's capital at 7:50 pm, BJP sources said.

