27 Municipalities, 51 Panchayats Merged into GHMC After Telangana Cabinet Approval

Hyderabad is poised for a significant administrative transformation, with the state government approving the expansion of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits up to the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The move involves merging 27 municipalities and 51 gram panchayats located in Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts into the GHMC.

The 27 Municipalities include Pedda Amberpet, Jalpally, Narsingi, Shamshabad, Meerpet, Manikonda, Aadibhatla, Tukkuguda, Boduppal and et al.

The government has invoked provisions of the GHMC Act, 1955 to justify the consolidation, stating that the peripheral areas have witnessed uneven growth, increasing population density and mounting urbanisation challenges. The merger, officials said, will facilitate uniform development, streamlined planning, and improved civic service delivery across the urban region.

Once integrated, the new jurisdiction is expected to bring faster upgrades to urban infrastructure, waste management, water supply, transportation networks, public spaces, drainage, and street lighting along the city’s expanding outer belt.

2 Crore For Every Corporator Division Under GHMC

To support the enlarged administration, the GHMC has outlined a proposed allocation of ₹2 crore for every corporator division. Of this, ₹1 crore will be set aside for works prioritised by the corporator, while the remaining ₹1 crore will be spent with approval from the district in-charge minister. The funds will be directed toward civic improvements such as road repairs, nala development, parks, community facilities and other neighbourhood amenities.

The proposals were placed before the GHMC Council on Tuesday by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and received approval from the general body.

The expansion comes amid rising concerns over fragmented governance in suburban pockets, where rapid real estate growth and population influx have strained basic services. Authorities believe bringing these regions under a single municipal framework will enable better policy coordination and long-term planning for the metropolitan area.

With the administrative restructuring now in motion, detailed modalities—including ward formation, resource allocation, staff integration and implementation timelines—are expected to be worked out in the coming months.