11 New Towns in Telangana Get Rapido Bike Taxi and Cab Services

Rapido, one of India’s leading mobility platforms, has expanded its bike taxi, auto, and taxicab services to 11 more towns in Telangana, strengthening its presence across the state and creating new local job opportunities.

The newly added towns include Mahbubnagar, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Nalgonda, Kamareddy, Ramagundam, Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Suryapet, Adilabad, and Bhuvanagiri. This expansion aims to improve access to affordable, safe, and convenient transportation in tier-2 and tier-3 towns.

By offering flexible employment options, Rapido hopes to benefit the local youth in these regions, who can now register as Captains (drivers) for bike taxis, autos, or cabs. The company highlighted that this will not only enhance daily commuting options but also support economic growth in smaller towns.

Speaking about the expansion, Rapido Co-founder Pavan Guntupalli said, “Our vision is to extend Rapido’s reach to over 500 towns across India. Telangana is a key state for us, and we’re excited to offer more services to its people.”

With this move, Rapido strengthens its position in India’s fast-growing mobility market, focusing on connecting more towns with reliable, tech-driven transport solutions.