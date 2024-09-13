Hyderabad, Sep 13 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has sought unconditional funds from the Centre to undertake permanent measures for flood control in the state.

The Chief Minister also wants the Centre to formulate an action for permanent solutions.

He made the demands when a Central team met him at the Secretariat on Friday after its two-day visit to flood-affected areas in the state to assess the damages.

Highlighting the damages caused by heavy rain and floods, Revanth Reddy impressed upon the team that the Centre should immediately release the funds as immediate assistance without any conditions.

Referring to floods caused in Khammam town by the Munneru rivulet, the Chief Minister said construction of a retaining wall was the only permanent solution for preventing floods.

Revenue Minister P. Srinivas Reddy, MP Raghuram Reddy, CM's Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The six-member Central team led by National Disaster Management Authority adviser Colonel KP Singh visited Khammam, Mahabubabad and Suryapet districts on September 11 and 12 to assess the loss caused by recent rain and flash flood.

The team, comprising Central government officials Mahesh Kumar, Shantinath Shivappa Kagi, SK Kushvaha, T. Nialkhanson and Sashivardhan Reddy, split into two to visit the flood-affected areas.

Through photo exhibitions, officials in the three districts explained to the Central team the extent of the flood and the details of the damage.

Before a visit to the flood-affected districts, the team met with Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other officials in Hyderabad.

The Chief Secretary briefed the team about the extensive damage caused in most parts of the state due to the unprecedented rainfall that occurred between August 31 and September 3.

Special Chief Secretary Disaster Management Arvind Kumar gave a brief overview of the damages caused and measures initiated by the state government to provide immediate relief to the people who are in distress.

He informed that initial estimates of the damages were pegged at Rs 5,438 crore while the actual assessment is still going on.

