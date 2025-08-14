Tejashwi Yadav says two NDA leaders hold dual voter IDs, questions EC’s impartiality

Patna, Aug 14 (IANS) In a fresh political flashpoint ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday accused NDA's Dinesh Singh and Veena Devi of holding duplicate Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers and being registered as voters in multiple constituencies.

In a post on X, Yadav claimed that JD(U) MLC Dinesh Singh possesses two EPIC IDs -- REM0933267 and UT01134527 -- registered in separate Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies in two different districts.

He alleged that Singh also filled two separate counting forms during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, with signatures on both verified by Election Commission officials.

Yadav, earlier, alleged that Singh’s wife, Vaishali MP Veena Devi, holds two EPIC IDs -- UTO1134543 and GSB1037894 -- and is registered in two different Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies.

He claimed her age is recorded differently in the two IDs, and that she also submitted two separate forms with distinct signatures during the voter list revision, both verified by EC officials.

“This is a fraud committed in collusion between the Election Commission, the BJP and the NDA,” Yadav said.

“Doesn’t this put a question mark on the impartiality of the Election Commission? Has the EC become a tool to make the BJP win? Has it now turned into a ‘Troll Commission’ or ‘Earthworm Commission’ that fact-checks only for the ruling party, not common people?” Tejashwi asked.

He demanded that the EC issue notices to Veena Devi and Dinesh Singh from both constituencies and take action.

Neither Veena Devi nor the Election Commission has issued an official response so far. However, the allegations have sparked a new controversy in Bihar politics, with opposition parties accusing the EC of deliberate irregularities to benefit the NDA in the polls.

Political observers warn that if the EC fails to act, the matter could raise broader concerns over the transparency and credibility of the electoral process in Bihar at a critical pre-election moment.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.