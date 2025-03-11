Tejashwi slams Bihar CM Nitish over Rs 25 crore Tanishq showroom robbery in Ara

Patna, March 11 (IANS) A day after a sensational Rs 25 crore robbery at the Tanishq showroom in Ara, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and his sister Rohini Acharya launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

While sharing the CCTV footage of the robbery, Tejashwi sarcastically termed it an “auspicious video” showcasing Bihar’s law and order under Nitish Kumar’s NDA government.

“In broad daylight, 6-7 criminals looted jewellery worth ₹25 crore in just 17 minutes from a showroom located a few steps from the SP's residence and police station,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

“Hundreds of such crimes happen every month under government protection. Firing takes place indiscriminately. There is no count of rape, murder, dacoity, theft and chain snatching incidents. The Chief Minister is unconscious, and administrative anarchy has spread everywhere,” Tejashwi Yadav further posted on X.

“Businessmen should now protect their lives and property themselves because expecting anything from this corrupt, illegal, and useless government is foolish,” he said.

Rohini Acharya, daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, also took to social media to question Nitish Kumar’s governance.

"In the crowded district headquarters of Ara, jewellery worth ₹25 crore was looted from a showroom in broad daylight, without any fear of the police. Did this happen before you came to power? It did not,” Acharya said.

She further slammed Nitish Kumar’s claims of good governance, saying: "No matter how much you and your media management try to make false claims about the rule of law in Bihar, the truth is that the whole world knows that your governance has collapsed. You have become synonymous with a helpless, incompetent, and useless ruler.”

"Nitish Kumar, in your desperation to cling to power, you have left Bihar at the mercy of criminals. Your police administration has bowed down to criminals. At this rate, it won’t be surprising if fearless criminals one day enter the Chief Minister's residence itself, considered the safest place in the state, while you remain idle," she said.

Meanwhile, Bhojpur police arrested two accused in connection with the robbery after a brief chase on Monday.

The arrested accused are identified as Vishal Kumar Gupta, a resident of Dighwara, Saran district and Kunal Kumar a resident of Sonpur in Saran district.

Police have recovered two bags containing the looted jewellery and the hunt continues for the remaining four accused.

