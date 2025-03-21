Tejashwi questions PM Modi, Bihar deputy CMs' silence on national anthem row

Patna, March 21 (IANS) Amid the escalating row over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's alleged insult to the national anthem, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and deputy chief ministers of the state on the matter.

"Where are Bihar's two Deputy Chief Ministers? Why are they silent? Why hasn't PM Modi, who considers Nitish Kumar his 'Ladla CM', condemned this act? If BJP leaders justify this act, FIRs should be filed against them under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which prescribes a three-year jail term for insulting the national anthem," Tejashwi said.

Tejashwi said, "BJP leaders are not condemning Nitish Kumar's act, which exposes their fake nationalism. Nitish Kumar has insulted 140 crore Indians. He must apologise in the Assembly. As a Bihari, my head hangs in shame due to this disgraceful act."

RJD and other opposition parties have planned state-wide protests against CM Nitish Kumar.

They have demanded a public apology from the CM in the state Assembly.

If he refuses, opposition leaders will march towards Raj Bhawan on Sunday.

Despite mounting pressure, BJP leaders and Bihar's two Deputy Chief Ministers have not issued any statement on the matter.

Meanwhile, Bihar Rural Work Department Minister Ashok Choudhary defended Nitish Kumar, calling the controversy a political stunt.

The minister dismissed the national anthem controversy, stating: "Some incidents happen unknowingly. The opposition is deliberately twisting this to mislead people."

Choudhary also targeted Tejashwi and RJD, saying: "Those whose entire family is involved in corruption are now questioning Nitish Kumar's integrity. This is nothing but a conspiracy to bring down Nitish Kumar without a real issue."

CM Nitish, during the inauguration of the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025 in Patna on Thursday evening, was seen talking, laughing, and folding his hands during the national anthem.

