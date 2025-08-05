Teenage girl arrested after fatal stabbing in Australia

Sydney, Aug 5 (IANS) A teenage girl has been arrested after another teenager was fatally stabbed in Australia's Sydney.

Police in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said on Tuesday that emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Edgeworth, a suburb of the city of Newcastle, 110 km north of Sydney, at about 10:20 p.m. on Monday.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a teenage girl with an injury to her torso. She was treated by ambulance paramedics before being taken to the hospital in a critical condition, where she later died from her injuries, reports Xinhua news agency.

A second teenage girl, who police said was known to the victim, was arrested at the scene and was assisting with inquiries.

Local media reported that the victim was 13 years old and that the girl who was arrested is 14.

As of Tuesday morning, no charges had been laid by police.

NSW Police said in a statement that a crime scene has been established, which will be forensically examined by specialist officers, and that detectives have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the girl's death.

This comes a day after Australian police charged a man with murder over a fatal stabbing in Sydney's western suburbs.

A police statement on Monday said that emergency services were called to reports of a woman being located with stab wounds at a unit in Mount Pritchard, 28 km west of central Sydney, shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Ambulance paramedics arrived and treated the 62-year-old woman, but she died at the scene.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at the residence and taken to a nearby police station. According to police, the man and the victim were known to each other.

Detectives established a crime scene and, following inquiries with assistance from the homicide squad, charged the 28-year-old man with one count of murder as an act of domestic violence.

He was refused bail and would make an initial appearance at a Sydney court on Monday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.