Rishi Sunak Joins Goldman Sachs as Senior Advisor After Stepping Down as UK PM

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has taken up a new part-time role at Goldman Sachs as a senior advisor. The investment bank announced that Sunak will offer clients his “unique insights” into global politics and the economy.

Sunak, who stepped down as Prime Minister in July 2024 after the Conservative Party’s historic election defeat, is still serving as the Conservative MP for Richmond and Northallerton in Yorkshire.

Interestingly, this marks a return to Goldman Sachs for Sunak, who began his career there as an intern in 2000 and later worked as an analyst from 2001 to 2004, before entering politics.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said he was “excited to welcome Rishi back,” noting that in addition to advising clients, Sunak will also spend time with employees across the globe to support learning and development within the firm.

Sunak will not be paid for this role—his salary will go directly to The Richmond Project, a charity he and his wife, Akshata Murty, launched earlier this year to boost numeracy skills across the UK.

The appointment was reviewed by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), which monitors post-government roles taken by ministers for two years after they leave office. The watchdog flagged potential risks—mainly that Goldman Sachs could benefit from privileged information due to Sunak’s time as PM.

To prevent conflicts of interest, Sunak has been barred from:

Advising any foreign governments or their sovereign wealth funds,

Working with clients he had direct dealings with as Prime Minister, and

Lobbying the UK government on behalf of Goldman Sachs.

Acoba also acknowledged that Sunak had a long history in finance before his political career, including co-founding an international investment firm.

Sunak entered Parliament in 2015 and rose to national prominence as Chancellor under Boris Johnson during the Covid-19 pandemic. His resignation in July 2022 played a key role in Johnson’s downfall. Sunak later became Prime Minister in October 2022 after Liz Truss’ short tenure.

This new position with Goldman Sachs is one of several roles Sunak has taken up since leaving Downing Street. In January, he joined both Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government and Stanford University’s Hoover Institution as a fellow—roles he is not paid for.

However, he has earned over £500,000 since April 2025 from just three speaking engagements, a common path for former prime ministers, who often join speaking circuits to share their experience with corporate audiences and at high-profile events.