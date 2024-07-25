India's Most Expensive Electric Scooter Priced at Rs 14.9 Lakh: BMW CE 04

German Luxury Vehicle Manufacturer BMW Motorrad has launched its first electric scooter in India on Wednesday (July 24, 2024). Named the CE 04, this scooter is priced at Rs 14.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). While BMW has been selling electric cars in India for several years, this marks their first foray into the two-wheeler segment. Given the premium price tag, enthusiasts are keen to know the features of the CE 04. Let's delve into the details.

Design:

The CE 04 features an ultra-modern design. The broad body panels give it a substantial appearance. The headlight design is a modified version of the one found on the C 400 GT. The scooter comes with a single seat designed in two-tone colors, available in Imperial Blue and Light White.

Features:

Advanced design coupled with numerous features.

Traction control, ABS, full LED illumination, and a 10.25-inch TFT display.

Keyless operation for convenience.

Three ride modes: Eco, Rain, and Road.

Intelligent emergency call, reverse gear, and a Type-C USB port.

Additional accessories available for customization.

Performance:

The BMW CE 04 is equipped with a 15kW motor, producing a maximum of 42 HP and 62 Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 50 km/h in just 2.6 seconds and has a top speed of 120 km/h.

Battery and Charging:

The scooter includes an 8.5kWh battery, offering a range of up to 130 kilometers on a full charge.

Standard 2.3kW charger takes about four hours for a full charge.

Optional 6.9kW fast charger is available for quicker charging at an additional cost.

Build and Braking:

Designed on a steel double-loop frame.

Telescopic front forks suspension with 110mm travel and offset mono-shock.

The braking system includes front double-disc and rear single-disc brakes.

Storage:

Storage is provided under the seat, accessible through a side panel opening.

Additional Packages:

Comfort Package: Includes heated grips and a comfortable seat with a backrest.

Dynamic Package: Offers pro riding modes, headlight pro, adaptive headlights, and daytime riding lights.

The BMW CE 04 is an impressive blend of cutting-edge design, advanced features, and robust performance, setting a high standard for electric scooters in India.