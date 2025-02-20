UPI Services to Be Temporarily Suspended on February 22, Confirms HDFC Bank

With the growing reliance on smartphones for digital transactions, most users now prefer UPI payment apps like PhonePe and Google Pay. However, HDFC Bank has recently announced a temporary suspension of UPI services for its account holders due to scheduled system maintenance.

According to the official communication from HDFC Bank, UPI services linked to HDFC accounts will be unavailable on Saturday, February 22, from 2:30 AM to 7:00 AM. During this 4.5-hour window, all UPI transactions will be completely halted. The bank has assured customers that this maintenance is essential for enhancing service quality and improving system efficiency.

Customers who primarily use HDFC Bank as their default UPI account are advised to switch to an alternative account if they need to make urgent transactions during the downtime. Those who rely solely on an HDFC Bank account may consider withdrawing cash in advance, especially for travel or emergency situations.

HDFC Bank has also sent email notifications to inform customers about this scheduled maintenance, ensuring they can plan their transactions accordingly. Regular UPI services will resume as usual after 7:00 AM on February 22.