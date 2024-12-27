Hyundai Ioniq 5 Sets Guinness World Record for Highest Climb

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 electric car has set a new Guinness World Record by becoming the highest-climbing electric vehicle. The car completed a remarkable journey from Umling La in Leh, Ladakh, at an altitude of 5,799 meters (19,024 feet) to Kuttanad in Kerala, covering a distance of over 4,900 kilometers in 14 days. The Evo India team drove the Ioniq 5 through various terrains and weather conditions to reach its destination, and the images from this achievement are quickly going viral on social media.

Hyundai Motor India’s Managing Director, Unsoo Kim, praised the Ioniq 5 for its performance and engineering, calling it a symbol of the company’s success and customer trust.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is built on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which is designed for electric vehicles and focuses on smart mobility. The car features a futuristic design and comes with a 72.6 kWh battery, providing a range of over 600 kilometers on a full charge. Although the actual range may vary depending on real-world conditions, the Ioniq 5 offers cutting-edge technology and smart features.

With a price of Rs. 52.92 lakhs (ex-showroom), the Ioniq 5 combines performance, innovation, and style, making it a standout in the electric vehicle market.