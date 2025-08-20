Tata Motors re-enters South Africa's passenger car market after six years

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Indian automobile manufacturer Tata Motors on Wednesday announced that it has re-entered South Africa's passenger vehicle market after six years, launching three SUVs and an entry-level compact hatchback.

Tata launched models including Punch (compact SUV), Curvv (coupe-inspired SUV), Tiago (hatchback), and Harrier (premium SUV) in the South African market. All models are traditional combustion engine-based vehicles and will be available for sale starting in September.

“Our return to South Africa marks a significant milestone in Tata Motors’ global journey. We are excited to bring our new-generation of vehicles -- engineered with cutting-edge technology, uncompromising safety, and modern design -- to a market that values safety, quality and innovation. With Motus as our preferred partner, we are confident in delivering a superior ownership experience that resonates with South African consumers and contributes meaningfully to the local economy,” Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said.

The company will operate through 40 dealerships, with plans to expand to 60 by 2026, according to an official statement. Tata's passenger car division has named Motus Holdings as its exclusive distributor in South Africa.

Tata Motors is expected to give robust competition to Chinese brands currently dominating the South African markets. Increased demand for budget-friendly cars is prompting global automakers to provide more options to customers and also foreign countries to depend on low-cost imports from India and China.

In South Africa Tata Motors faces competition from Chinese automakers like Chery Group, BYD, Beijing Automotive, and GWM, which have introduced competitively priced vehicles with various powertrains in recent years.

The Indian car manufacturer had left South Africa's passenger vehicles market in 2019 after selling brands like the Indica hatchback, which were affordable but received mixed reviews from consumers who chose competitors. However, the company retained its commercial vehicle operations in South Africa.

“We are proud to partner with Tata Motors in reintroducing their acclaimed passenger vehicle range to South Africa," Ockert Janse Van Rensburg, Group CEO, Motus Holdings stated.

"This collaboration is not just about vehicles -- it’s about building trust, delivering excellence, and shaping the future of mobility in South Africa," Rensburg added.

On August 13, Tata Motors had announced that it entered the Dominican Republic market through a partnership with Equimax, to offer a range of commercial vehicles.

