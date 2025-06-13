Tata Group chairman calls Air India plane crash 'one of the darkest days' in company’s history

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Friday described the Air India flight crash that claimed 241 lives as ‘one of the darkest days’ in the company’s history.

In a statement, he said the entire Group is in shock and mourning. “This is a very difficult moment. What occurred yesterday was inexplicable, and we are in shock and mourning,” Chandrasekaran said.

“To lose a single person we know is a tragedy, but for so many deaths to occur at once is incomprehensible,” he added.

The crash, which happened in Ahmedabad, has led to a massive outpouring of grief across the country.

Investigative teams from India, the UK, and the US have already reached the site to find out the cause of the tragedy.

The Tata Group has said it will offer full cooperation and be completely transparent about the investigation.

Chandrasekaran appealed to the public to be patient, stating that while there is a lot of speculation around the cause of the crash, the truth will only come out after a proper investigation.

“Some of the speculation may be right, some may be wrong. I want to urge patience,” he said.

He assured that the Tata Group will share verified information with the public and the families of the victims.

“We owe it to the families and loved ones, to our pilots and crew, and to you,” he said.

“As a Group trusted by so many, when we took over Air India, ensuring the safety of its passengers was our first and foremost priority. There was no compromising on it,” Chandrasekaran mentioned.

He added that while no words or actions can undo the pain and loss suffered by families, the Tata Group is committed to standing by them.

“We will pull together as a Group and find ways to help them,” he said.

