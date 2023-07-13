Tamil super star Vijay meets fan club leaders to chalk out political strategy

Chennai, July 13 (IANS) Tamil super star Thalapathy Vijay met the leaders of his fan club from across Tamil Nadu in Chennai over the past two days to get grassroot inputs before his political foray. After Vijay felicitated toppers in 10th and 12th classes from each of the 234 assembly constituencies, speculations are rife that he would be plunging into politics soon.

However, sources in the Thalapathi Vijay Makkal Iyyakam (TVMI), the fan group of Vijay told IANS that the super star has not made up his mind regarding the exact timing for his political entry. Sources said that he has been using the services of opinion pollsters and former beaureucrats and some political leaders to get a feel of the politics in the state.

The reason, behind Vijay planning a political entry at this moment, is the vacuum in Tamil politics after the demise of towering leaders and former Chief Ministers of the state, M. Karunanidhi and J. Jayalalithaa.

The backing out of Tamil mega star, Rajanikanth from a political entry after much publicity is also a reason for Vijay contemplating such a move.

In the last urban local body polls, Vijay fans had contested elections in 169 seats and won in 115. This was considered a good result for Vijay who was testing the political waters in Tamil Nadu. While Vijay did not campaign in the elections, he allowed his fans to use his photographs as well as the flag of his fans club, TVMI.

As per sources, Vjay has been discussing all the pros and cons with several people before any announcements are made.

Sources also told IANS that Vijay will not be giving a political plunge in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and instead, he will be testing political waters in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Vijay's fan club, TVMI has 1 million members and have representation in all nook and corner of Tamil Nadu. Thalapathy Vijay is highly popular among the youngsters of Tamil Nadu and to an extent in Kerala also.

The young star is also planning to conduct free coaching classes for deprived children in all districts of Tamil Nadu under the banner of TVMI. Vijay fan club members told IANS that the classes are likely to commence from July 15, Saturday which is the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, K. Kamaraj.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.