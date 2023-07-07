Tamil Nadu DIG Shoots Himself Dead

Chennai, July 7 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Vijaykumar shot himself dead at his official residence in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

However, the reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained and suspicions are being raised on his death.

According to police, the incident took place at 6.15 a.m. and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Vijaykumar was found in a pool of blood in his camp office on the premises of the residence by his gunman after the morning walk.

Sources say that he borrowed the service pistol from the gunman and went inside his room. On hearing a firing noise from the DIG's room, the gunman rushed inside only to find the senior IPS officer lying in a pool of blood.

The 45-year-old IPS officer lived at the residence with his family.

The incident has sent shock waves across the state and the police department. The deceased officer took charge as the DIG of Coimbatore range in January this year.

He succeeded M.S. Muthusamy. He was a 2009 batch IPS officer and had served at different districts of the state as the Superintendent of Police.

On Thursday evening the now-deceased officer had attended a birthday party.

The police have taken up further investigation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.