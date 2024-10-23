Tamannaah Bhatia, Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary’s ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’ promises to be a dramatic ride

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) The makers of “Sikandar Ka Muqaddar” starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary shared a glimpse into the making of the upcoming crime drama, which promises to be a dramatic ride with dollop of thrill and nail biting moments.

A moment shows Avinash walking away with Jimmy’s voice over. The latter is heard saying: “Tumhare biopic ka title hai ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’ aur uska director hun main.”

According to a statement by the makers, the first look gives a glimpse of powerful performances, a preview of the compelling suspense, and high-stakes. The release date of the streaming film is still under wraps. Produced by Friday Storytellers, it also stars Rajeev Mehta.

Tamannaah was last seen in a dance number titled “Aaj ki raat” for the blockbuster “Stree 2” starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi. She will next be seen in “Odela 2”, a supernatural thriller by Sampath Nandi. The film also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy.

The sequel to 2022’s “Odela Railway Station” centers on the fictional village of the same name. The film portrays how Odela Mallanna Swamy protects his village from evil forces.

Talking about Jimmy, he was last seen in “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba”, a romantic thriller film directed by Jayprad Desai. The film was a sequel to the 2021 film “Haseen Dillruba”, starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal.

Meanwhile, Avinash, on the film front, was last seen in “Madgaon Express”, which marked the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu. The dark comedy also stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, \Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam

