T20 World Cup: Know what my strengths are and back myself, says Suryakumar Yadav

Bridgetown (Barbados), June 29 (IANS) Ahead of facing South Africa in the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup final, India batter Suryakumar Yadav said he is aware of the strengths he has and is backing himself to come good in the side’s quest to win the elusive trophy.

In this tournament so far, Suryakumar has scored 196 runs in seven innings at an average of 32.66, including hitting crucial half-centuries against the USA and Afghanistan. With Kensington Oval having a short square boundary on one side, Suryakumar will be expected to make the most of it.

“Excited by my role. Have always enjoyed it. Wind direction plays a big role here. Know what my strengths are and back myself. Back of the mind, it feels really good to know I have a good record against South Africa but you have to start afresh on the day. (Conversations last night) Sleep well, stay fresh, stay hydrated," said Suryakumar in a pre-match chat with the broadcasters.

With India playing their third T20 World Cup final, Suryakumar admitted there is pressure of playing a big title clash. "Playing in the final is not easy. Easy to say it's just another game, there is pressure. But if there is no pressure, there is no fun.”

Speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket broadcast feed, former England captain Nasser Hussain said he is expecting India to win the title clash and end their 11-year trophy drought.

“India's batting line-up. Their pace attack. Their spinners. They have every base covered. And a slight advantage is that they have played a game here in Barbados and South Africa haven't.”

"South Africa have got that monkey off their back of losing seven semifinals and if the pressure can be off, then it shifts to India. India have not won a title for a very long time. For all their resources and the players they have, they feel it is about time to win it and all of India will be expecting them to win it."

Hussain also feels talismanic batter Virat Kohli should bat in his usual way. Kohli has amassed just 75 runs in eight innings as an opener alongside captain Rohit Sharma. "He can be the glue the other players bat around.”

"He suffered from batting on that tough New York pitch, and he has been in the nets trying to get the rhythm of batting. If he bats for three or four overs that timing comes back. And, in the end, in a big game, under pressure, who will India want? Kohli."

