T20 World Cup: ‘As a kid you always dream about playing for South Africa’, Ottniel Baartman

New York, June 8 (IANS) South Africa fast-bowler Ottneil Baartman said he is relishing the sweet feeling of representing South Africa in the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup, a prospect which has been a dream come true for him.

Baartman, 31, claimed remarkable figures of 1-9 in his four overs against Sri Lanka in South Africa’s opening Group D win at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, including taking the wicket of Pathum Nissanka on his very first delivery of T20 World Cup.

South Africa will again be in action when they face the Netherlands at New York on Saturday evening. Baartman’s debut for South Africa in the shortest format came just 11 days before the Sri Lanka clash at New York, when the Proteas played in a T20I series against West Indies in Kingston. “Obviously as a kid you always dream about playing for South Africa, playing for your country.”

“But when you put the jersey on it's a different feeling and one you can't describe. So it was a dream come true, I mean to represent your country at this stage, irrespective of the format, it is really the sweetest feeling,” said Baartman to Cricket South Africa (CSA).

Baartman was previously called up to the Proteas Test squad for a tour to Pakistan during the Covid-19 pandemic, but didn’t make it to the country. “Unfortunately I had to withdraw because of Covid and at that time it was obviously disappointing not to go on a Test tour. But everything in life happens for a reason.”

“You can't sulk for too long and have to move on, which I did. You still have your domestic team who you play for and for whom you are trying to win things. It was naturally a disappointing time, not just for me, but for the family as well,” he recalled.

The mention of family, and especially his mother, Maria Baartman, is close to Baartman’s heart. He comes from a difficult background and his mum was instrumental in getting him to where he is today.

“She was my hero when I was young because my father wasn't part of my life at that stage. She's the one that raised me and she's the one who was always there. When I was stressed and worried, she was the one who calmed me down.”

“She has been my biggest hero and the most important person in my whole cricket career. The journey we went through, the tough times we experienced, she was the one person always there for me, standing by my side and never shying away from any challenges,” he added.

Baartman stated he is proud to have made it to the South African side in a format that not many had rated him highly in. “Initially people only saw me as a Test player, but I worked very hard at my game to get to this point and prove those people wrong. I think I can now hold my own in both formats. I am proud of that; I've embraced the moment.”

