Swiss woman murder: Accused changing statements, Delhi Police seek MEA’s help

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Janakpuri in west Delhi and arrested in connection with murder of a Swiss woman, is frequently changing his statements before the interrogators, sources said on Sunday.

Sources said that Singh (in 30s), who was sent to four days police custody, has not disclosed any details regarding the case.

As a result, the police have reached out to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to establish contact with the family of a Swiss national.

A senior police official said that the department has formally asked the MEA to step in and engage with Swiss authorities.

“This step is crucial to establish contact with the family members, as it is essential for verifying Singh's claim that the deceased person is a Swiss national. By conducting DNA testing, we can definitively confirm the identity of the deceased,” said the official.

The woman was identified as Lena Berger, with whom the accused had met through a dating app.

Sources said that the both of them had developed a close friendship, and Gurpreet frequently travelled to Switzerland to spend time with her.

Growing suspicious of her potentially being involved with another man, Gurpreet devised a sinister scheme to murder her. Lena arrived in India on October 11, and tragically, after five days, Gurpreet murder her after restraining her hands and legs, as per the sources.

“Initially, he concealed the woman's lifeless body inside a car registered in Berger's name. However, as an unpleasant odour began emanating from the vehicle, he disposed of her body on the roadside and hastily absconded from the scene,” said the sources.

Police have also seized the car, which is suspected to be bought in the name of Berger.

