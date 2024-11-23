Swara Bhasker rants about EVMs after her husband loses in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actress Swara Bhasker, who is known for ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and other, is ranting about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) being faulty as her husband, Fahad Ahmad lost from Anushakti Nagar in Mumbai.

On Saturday, the actress took to her X, formerly Twitter, and raised questions on the authenticity of EVMs.

She wrote, “In #AnushaktiNagar vidhaan sabha after a steady lead by @FahadZirarAhmad of NCP-SP.. round 17, 18, 19 suddenly 99% battery charger EVMs are opened and BJP supported NCP-Ajit Pawar candidate takes lead. How can machines that have been voted on ALL day long have 99% charged batteries? Why do all 99% charged batteries give votes to BJP and its allies? @ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI @NCPspeaks @supriya_sule @rautsanjay61 @OfficeofUT @INCIndia @RahulGandhi”.

Fahad Ahmad, who joined the Sharad Pawar led Nationalist Congress Party, has been politically active since his college days. He served as the general secretary of the TISS Student Union in 2017–2018.

He participated in Anti-CAA protests in Mumbai and attended several rallies across India. He joined Samajwadi Party in the presence of Abu Azmi and Rais Shaikh in July 2022. He served as the Maharashtra state President of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, the youth wing of the party.

However, he quit Samajwadi Party in October 2024, and joined the Nationalist Congress Party of Sharad Pawar and was fielded as the party's candidate for 2024 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election from Anushakti Nagar constituency.

Earlier, Swara’s picture which went viral gained attention as many people on the Internet trolled her for her looks after marriage. The actress, however, slammed the netizens for body shaming.

Last year in September, Swara and Fahad became parents to a daughter named Rabiya.

