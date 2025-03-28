Sussanne Khan shares heartwarming pic with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan to wish son Hrehaan on his birthday

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Sussanne Khan took to social media to share a heartfelt birthday wish for her son, Hrehaan Roshan, and what caught everyone’s attention was a warm family picture featuring her ex-husband, Hrithik Roshan.

Sussanne and Hrithik may have parted ways, but they continue to set parenting goals. On their son Hrehaan's birthday, Sussanne treated fans to a lovely family picture featuring the superstar dad and herself. On Friday, Sussanne took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of her photos with her son, Hrehaan. The photo series offers a glimpse into Hrehaan's candid moments during several family get-togethers. One of the images shows Sussanne and Hrithik posing together with their son, Hrehaan.

Alongside it, the proud mommy penned a heartwarming note expressing her unconditional love and admiration. Calling him her "Raystar", she reflected on how his arrival in her life made her stronger and more empowered.

Sussanne described Hrehaan as her "world", praising his resilient soul, strong mind, and kind heart. She also called him her "SonShine", "best friend", and "truth mirror", expressing how proud she is to be his mother.

Sussanne wrote, “Happppy Happppiestttttt birthday my Raystar… the minute you came into my life you empowered me to be my strongest self.. you are my WORLD… your soul your heart your mind… is the most resilient strong soul and your journey towards all that you do will light up everything and everyone around you.. that is your super power…I love you my SonShine… you are the Best friend that I have.. my truth mirror n I am so so proud to be your mama… love you beyond words and expression.”

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, who tied the knot in 2000, decided to part ways in 2014. Despite their separation, the duo has maintained a strong friendship and continues to co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, with love and understanding. Currently, Hrithik is in a relationship with actress and musician Saba Azad, while Sussanne is dating actor Arslan Goni.

