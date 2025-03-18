Suspect who attacked Punjab YouTuber’s house injured in police encounter

Chandigarh, March 18 (IANS) After Amritsar, the suspect, who attacked the residence of a YouTuber with a grenade-like object, was injured in a police encounter in Punjab's Jalandhar on Tuesday.

Official sources told IANS that Superintendent of Police (Rural) Gurmeet Singh inspected the encounter spot.

Further details were awaited.

On Sunday, an object resembling a grenade was thrown at the residence of a YouTuber, Rozer Sandhu, in Maqsudan, Jalandhar, but fortunately, did not cause any damage. A Pakistani gangster had claimed responsibility for the Sunday attack.

Soon after the attack incident, two videos emerged on social media -- one in which a Pakistani gangster, Shahzad Bhatti, claimed that he attacked the YouTuber for allegedly using derogatory language against the Muslim community.

Another 18-second clip purportedly shows a man sitting in a car, giving directions to throw a grenade-like object.

A day earlier, a suspect in the hand grenade attack on the Thakur Dwara temple in Amritsar on the night of March 15 was killed and a policeman was injured in an exchange of fire.

The suspect, Gursiddak, alias Siddique, was killed, while his accomplice, Vishal, fled from the scene.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav had said police teams tracked the suspects in Rajasansi, on the outskirts of Amritsar. The accused opened fire, injuring Head Constable Gurpreet Singh and striking Inspector Amolak Singh’s turban.

Acting in self-defence, the police party fired back, injuring the accused. He was taken to Civil Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The other accused fled, and efforts are on to arrest him, said the DGP.

The CCTV footage showed the attackers arriving at the location on a bike. After waiting for a few seconds, one of them threw a grenade, and both fled the spot. Fortunately, a priest and his family, who were residing on the upper floor of the temple, were unharmed.

Lashing out at the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, the Shiromani Akali Dal had sought a judicial probe into the Amritsar incident, while the BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh demanded a CBI investigation to expose the forces attempting to disturb law and order in Punjab.

Expressing serious concern over the repeated grenade attacks in the region, Chugh said the AAP government, led by CM Bhagwant Mann, has completely failed to control inimical elements in the state.

