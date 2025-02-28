Sushmita Sen thanks ‘darling friend’ Neeta Lulla for dressing her ‘princesses’

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen thanked designer Neeta Lulla for dressing up her daughters, Renee and Alisah, whom the former beauty queen referred to as her “princesses”.

Sushmita took to her Instagram, where she shared pictures of her daughters looking gorgeous in lehengas by Neeta Lulla. She also shared a video featuring the mother and the daughters.

In the clip, Sushmita, who looked stunning in a saree, gave a flying kiss to the camera and then made hearts. Her two daughters could be seen making hearts too.

For the caption, Sushmita wrote: “#myprincesses Thank you my darling friend @neeta_lulla for dressing both @reneesen47 & @alisahsen47 for the wedding…A gesture deeply cherished!!”

“They both looked & felt beautiful, and of course were Maha thrilled to be adorning @houseofneetalulla creation!!! How time flies & relationships evolve!! Stay wonderful & blessed always!! Love you loads Neeta! #sharing #us #simplicity #family #friendships #love #jaipur”

Sushmita adopted Renee at the age of 24 in 2000 while her second daughter Alisah joined the family in 2010.

On February 24, Sushmita revealed what she is looking for in someone for marriage.

When one fan asked Sushmita about her wedding plans, the actress said in Hindi, “I also want to get married. Milna chahiye na koi shaadi karne layek. Aise thodi hoti hai shaadi. Kehte hai na, bohot romantic way mein toh dil ka rishta hota hai. Dil tak baat toh pahunchni chahiye na. Shaadi bhi kar lenge.”

("I also want to get married. There should be someone worthy of marriage, right? Marriage doesn’t just happen like that. As they say in a very romantic way, it's a bond of the heart. The feeling should reach the heart, right? Then I'll get married too.")

During the Q and A session, the actress also mentioned that she had recently attended a wedding in Jaipur. Sushmita signed off by saying that her younger daughter is having her board exams and she needs to check on her.

In the caption of the video, Sushmita wrote: #livesession #sharing A special date with some super special people!! #24thfebruary Thank you for joining me LIVE!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.