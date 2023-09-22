Sunny Hinduja celebrates 4 yrs of 'The Family Man', calls Manoj Bajpayee 'close part' of his life

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) As the spy thriller series 'The Family Man' completed four years of its release, actor Sunny Hinduja, who played the character of Milind, took a trip down the memory lane, and reminisced about his experience of working with the lead of the show Manoj Bajpayee.

'The Family Man' is created by Raj & DK, and features Manoj as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an Intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency. It also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Sunny was seen as Milind, who is a junior agent in the TASC, working directly under the formidable Srikant.

Milind often finds himself in the thick of action sequences, including the tense showdown at Orion Chemicals in Season 1. These experiences leave him grappling with survivors' guilt, causing him to temporarily withdraw from TASC. However, he makes a triumphant return in Season 2, only to meet a tragic fate at the hands of Sri Lankan Tamil rebels.

The show has not only been a game-changer for Sunny, but also a cherished experience, especially working alongside Manoj Bajpayee.

On the fourth anniversary of 'The Family Man', he fondly remembered the time spent shooting the series. Working with Raj & DK, writer Suman Kumar and the talented ensemble cast was a delightful experience for him.

However, it was Manoj Bajpayee who left an indelible mark on Sunny.

Reflecting on his experience of working with Manoj, Sunny shared: "Shooting with Manoj sir, was really special. It was not just a good learning experience, but an experience that needs to be cherished for a lifetime, because he is not just a good actor, but also a great human being. He knows how to balance work, life, and family."

"He is actually a family man, at the same time focussed and driven towards his work. The best part is he welcomed the other actors part of the series with open arms. Manoj sir is now a close part of my life now. If I want to discuss something or make a decision, I always share it with him. He inspires in so many ways with his craft, his behaviour," said the actor.

He added: "What he taught me was that despite being focussed, don't take things too seriously and personally, that really changed my perspective."

Meanwhile, Sunny has Yash Raj Films' first web series, 'The Railway Men' in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.