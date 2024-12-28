Suniel Shetty gets emotional on son Ahan’s birthday

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty took to social media to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for his son, Ahan Shetty.

On Saturday, the actor shared a candid photo of Ahan and captioned it, “Happy birthday, my phantom. With a heart as pure and extraordinary as yours, you deserve nothing less than the world. Know that I love you, support you, and believe in you—always and forever.”

In the mirror selfie, Ahan is seen showcasing his toned muscles and chiseled physique.

Ahan is celebrating his 29th birthday today and is receiving sweet shout-outs from his family and close ones on social media. Wishing her brother, actress and mom to-be Athiya Shetty shared childhood photos featuring herself and Ahan. She also posted a stylish photo of them together and captioned it, “Happy birthday to the one I love and tolerate the most.”

Meanwhile, Ahan Shetty began his acting career in 2021 with the action-romance film “Tadap,” which earned him the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year – Male. In the film, a remake of the hit Telugu action film “RX 100," Ahan was paired opposite actress Tara Sutaria.

He will next be seen in Sunny Deol’s highly anticipated war drama "Border 2," the prequel of which starred his father Suniel in a pivotal role. After the announcement, a proud father, Suniel, couldn’t contain his excitement and took to social media to express his emotions.

In a post shared on his Instagram, he wrote, “So proud to see you step into the world of Border. The journey I started years ago has now come full circle. I know you will give it your everything. This one’s extra special for obvious reasons—it’s all heart. @ahan.shetty.”

“Border 2” also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in leading roles. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the war drama is slated to hit theatres on January 23, 2026.

